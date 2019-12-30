NY’s Demographic Doldrums

New York has lost nearly 1.4 million residents to the rest of the country since 2010—and largely as a result of this outflow, the Empire State’s total population barely budged during the decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest annual update of population estimates.
As of July 1, 2019, Census Bureau estimates show:
- 180,649 more residents had moved out of New York State than moved in from other states over the previous 12 months.
- New York gained 45,753 foreign immigrants over the previous year—the lowest annual immigrant total since 2010, and the second lowest in at least 58 years. The result was a net migration loss of 134,896 people—the second largest since 1980.
- New York’s cumulative net domestic migration loss of 1,379,210 residents to other states since 2010 was the largest of any state in absolute terms, and second only to Alaska as a percentage of estimated population at the start of the decade.
- The total New York population as of mid-2019 stood at 19,453,561—down by 76,790, or 0.4 percent, from the previous year.
- New York was one of only 10 states to experience a total population decline- in 2018-19—its fourth consecutive annual decrease after five years of growth, and the largest population drop in any state. Only West Virginia, Alaska and Illinois saw their populations fall at a faster percentage rate.
- The Empire State’s population has grown by just 75,459 since 2010—a growth rate of just 0.4 percent, ranking 46th out of 50 states and the District of Columbia.
- The total estimated U.S. population of 328,239,523 was up about 1.6 million, or 0.48 percent, over the 2018 total. Since 2010, the national population has increased by 19,493,985, or 6.3 percent—nearly 16 times the New York rate.
Where are New Yorkers headed? Explore our exclusive national and state rollover map here, based on the latest data gleaned from federal tax returns.
Migration data for all 50 states since 2010 are detailed below.